Indices shift into high gear as inflation speed bumps fade; Nifty closes above 24,600

The domestic equity benchmarks advanced on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues and buoyed by upbeat domestic inflation data. The Nifty closed above the 24,600 mark, with gains led by healthcare and metal stocks. Sentiment was lifted after India's retail inflation eased to an eight-year low, stoking hopes of a revival in discretionary spending, while softer U.S. retail inflation strengthened expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut in September. Globally, optimism improved on the extension of China's tariff deadline and easing crude oil prices. Investors remained watchful of uncertainties surrounding U.S. trade policy and the Trump-Putin meeting on August 15.

The S&P BSE Sensex advanced 304.32 points or 0.38% to 80,539.91. The Nifty 50 index jumped 131.95 points or 0.54% to 24,619.35.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 7.90%), Bharat Electronics (up 2.25%) and HDFC Bank (up 0.48%) boosted the Nifty higher. The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.56% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.58%. The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2230 stocks rose, 1864 fell, while 162 remained unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.75% to 12.14. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.15% to 6.473 from the previous close of 6.483. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.4350 compared with its close of 87.6300 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.30% to Rs 100,455. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.41% to 97.67. The United States 10-year bond yield fell 1.28% to 4.253. In the commodities market, Brent crude for October 2025 settlement added 36 cents or 0.54% to $65.76 a barrel. Global Market: The US Dow Jones index futures are currently up by 139 points, indicating a positive start for US stocks today. European shares advanced while Asian markets ended higher on Wednesday as the latest U.S. inflation data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates next month.

In Japan, a report showed manufacturers grew more confident about business conditions after a trade agreement with the United States. The monthly poll, which tracks the Bank of Japan's quarterly Tankan business survey, reportedly showed the manufacturers' sentiment index rising to plus 9 in August from plus 7 in July, marking a second straight month of improvement. Further, Japan's annual wholesale inflation slowed for the fourth straight month in July, data showed on Wednesday, underscoring the central bank's view that upward price pressure from raw material costs will dissipate. The corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, rose 2.6% in July from a year earlier, data showed, slowing from the previous month's 2.9% increase. It compared with the widely reported median market forecast for a 2.5% rise.

US stocks ended higher on Tuesday as inflation data was tamer than expected, soothing investor fears that tariffs are not spiking prices. The trading session saw the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite close at fresh record highs. The S&P 500 added 1.1% to settle at 6,445.76, while the Nasdaq ended 1.4% higher at 21,681.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 483 points, or 1.1%, to close at 44,458.61. A widely followed measure of inflation accelerated slightly less than expected in July on an annual basis. The US consumer price index increased a seasonally adjusted 0.2% for the month and 2.7% on a 12-month basis, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday.

Excluding food and energy, the core CPI increased 0.3% for the month and 3.1% from a year ago. The monthly core rate was the biggest increase since January, while the annual rate was the highest since February. Thursdays producer price index report on wholesale inflation will add another piece of the economic picture. The report comes ahead of the Feds Jackson Hole meeting on Aug. 21-23, which could also help shape expectations for the central banks next policy move. Stocks in Spotlight: FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) jumped 4.93% after the company reported 79% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 24 crore on a 23% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,155 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.

Honasa Consumer spurted 6.15% after the company's consolidated net profit rose 2.6% year-on-year to Rs 41 crore in Q1 FY26, supported by steady margins and higher sales. Sequentially, net profit jumped 65.4% from Rs 25 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 7.4% year-on-year to Rs 595 crore from Rs 554 crore in Q1 FY25. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 11.7% from Rs 534 crore in Q4 FY25. Landmark Cars soared 11.15% after the company reported a 117.3% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6.91 crore on a 27.6% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,061.72 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

One 97 Communications (Paytm) surged 3.07% after its wholly-owned subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services Limited (PPSL), received in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an online payment aggregator. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise jumped 7.90% after the company reported 41.80% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 432.80 crore on 14.87% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,842.10 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Hindalco Industries rallied 5.09% after the companys consolidated net profit rose 30% year-on-year to Rs 4,004 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 3,074 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 13% to Rs 64,232 crore from Rs 57,013 crore a year earlier.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) advanced 1.46% after the company reported a 24.44% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 8,024.23 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 6,448.28 crore reported in Q4 FY25. National Securities Depository (NSDL) dropped 6.42%. The company reported a 24% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 82.6 crore on a 19.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 161 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25. Minda Corporation rose 4.21% after its consolidated net profit edged up 1.7% year-on-year to Rs 65 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 64 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, net profit jumped 25.5% from Rs 52 crore in Q4 FY25. Operating revenue rose 16.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,386 crore from Rs 1,192 crore, and was up 4.9% compared with Rs 1,321 crore in the March quarter.

NIBE slipped 5.80% after the companys consolidated net profit dropped 75.97% to Rs 1.90 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 7.91 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 25.04% to Rs 82.50 crore in Q1 FY26, down from Rs 110.06 crore in the same quarter last year. NMDC Steel hit an upper circuit of 20% after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 25.56 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 547.25 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 66.36% YoY to Rs 3,365.22 crore in Q1 June 2025. Suzlon Energy declined 4.33% after the companys consolidated net profit tanked 72.56% to Rs 324.32 crore on 17.39% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 3,117.33 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Pearl Polymers surged 3.72% after the company reported a net profit of Rs 2.89 crore in Q1 FY26, up 124% from Rs 1.29 crore in Q1 FY25, and a reversal from a net loss of Rs 4.43 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 4.92 crore, down 7.69% YoY from Rs 5.33 crore, though it slipped 21% from Rs 6.23 crore in Q4 FY25. Other income rose 42.95% YoY to Rs 4.46 crore from Rs 3.12 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 1.51 crore in Q4 FY25. Shri Keshav Cements & Infra (SKCIL) surged 10.41% after the company's net profit jumped 73.6% year-on-year to Rs 3.09 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1.78 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income rose 32.53% to Rs 41.40 crore from Rs 31.24 crore a year earlier.