Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 1.73%

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Pharma index ended up 1.73% at 22130.3 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Alkem Laboratories Ltd jumped 4.65%, Laurus Labs Ltd added 3.88% and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd gained 3.45%. The Nifty Pharma index has decreased 0.00% over last one year compared to the 1.99% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index increased 1.26% and Nifty Auto index gained 1.12% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.54% to close at 24619.35 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.38% to close at 80539.91 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

