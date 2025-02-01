Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jackson Investments standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Jackson Investments standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Jackson Investments rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.150.15 0 OPM %20.006.67 -PBDT0.080.01 700 PBT0.080.01 700 NP0.060.01 500

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sujala Trading & Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Gravity (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Mediaone Global Entertainment standalone net profit declines 63.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Defence stocks plummet after budget allocation falls short of expectations

Nifty February futures trade at premium

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story