Jagatjit Inds rises on launch of commercial grain-based ethanol production in Punjab

Jagatjit Industries jumped 4.73% to Rs 205.85 after the company announced the commencement of commercial production of ethanol from grain at its newly commissioned 200 KLPD grain-based ethanol distillery plant.According to an exchange filing, the facility is located at the companys unit in Jagatjit Nagar, Village Hamira, Kapurthala district, Punjab.
Jagatjit Industries (JIL) is a prominent player in the premium drinks segment. The company operates one of the largest integrated distilleries for manufacturing potable alcohol in Asia. In India, it was the first to establish in-house capabilities for producing both molasses and non-molasses-based potable alcohol using fully automated distillation plants. The company manufactures and markets a diverse portfolio of products, including alcoholic beverages, malt, malt extract, nutritious planned foods, milk powder, ghee, and other dairy products. The company also produces malted milk foods as part of its product range.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.82 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 1.96 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 11.4% YoY to Rs 115.35 crore posted in Q4 FY25.
