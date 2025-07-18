Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Hotels gains after Q1 PAT climbs 19% YoY to Rs 296 cr

Indian Hotels gains after Q1 PAT climbs 19% YoY to Rs 296 cr

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) added 1.32% to Rs 764 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 19.31% to Rs 296.37 crore on 31.66% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 2,041.08 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax increased 33.89% year on year (YoY) to Rs 439.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 637 crore in June 2026 quarter, registering the growth of 29% as compared with Rs 496 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 30.3% in Q1 FY26 as against 30% in Q1 FY25.

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director & CEO, IHCL, said, Q1 FY2026 marks the thirteenth consecutive quarter of record performance. In line with our guidance, the company reported a double-digit growth in consolidated revenue. The hotel segments revenue at Rs 1,814 crore grew by 14% leading to a strong EBITDA margin of 31.4%. This performance was enabled by diversification of our top line across same store hotels, not like for like growth and New Businesses consolidated revenue growing by 27% over the previous year. The hospitality sector, despite geopolitical headwinds continues to show resilience and sustained growth.

He added, IHCL continued its growth momentum with 12 signings taking the portfolio to 390+ hotels and opened 6 new hotelsin the quarter. Maintaining its leadership, Taj continues to be an icon in the global hospitality landscape with the brand being recently ranked by Brand Finance-UK as the Worlds Strongest Hotel Brand 2025 for the fourth time and Indias Strongest Brand across sectors for the fifth time.

Ankur Dalwani, executive vice president and chief financial officer, IHCL said, On the back of strong domestic demand, IHCL Standalone reported a revenue of Rs 1,099 crore, an increase of 13% over the previous year, clocking an EBITDA margin of 38.0% and a 17% growth in PAT at Rs 245 crore. IHCL Consolidated continues to maintain a healthy balance sheet with a gross cash balance of Rs 3,073 crore as on 30th June 2025.

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses that offer a fusion of warm Indian hospitality and world-class service.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Retail acquires Kelvinator

Alok Inds net loss narrows to Rs 172 crore in Q1 FY26

Sterling and Wilson Renewable posts PAT of nearly Rs 32 crore in Q1 FY26

Volumes soar at AWL Agri Business Ltd counter

Ceat slips after Q1 PAT slides 27% YoY to Rs 112 cr

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story