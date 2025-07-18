Indian Hotels gains after Q1 PAT climbs 19% YoY to Rs 296 cr

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) added 1.32% to Rs 764 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 19.31% to Rs 296.37 crore on 31.66% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 2,041.08 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax increased 33.89% year on year (YoY) to Rs 439.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 637 crore in June 2026 quarter, registering the growth of 29% as compared with Rs 496 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 30.3% in Q1 FY26 as against 30% in Q1 FY25.

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director & CEO, IHCL, said, Q1 FY2026 marks the thirteenth consecutive quarter of record performance. In line with our guidance, the company reported a double-digit growth in consolidated revenue. The hotel segments revenue at Rs 1,814 crore grew by 14% leading to a strong EBITDA margin of 31.4%. This performance was enabled by diversification of our top line across same store hotels, not like for like growth and New Businesses consolidated revenue growing by 27% over the previous year. The hospitality sector, despite geopolitical headwinds continues to show resilience and sustained growth.

He added, IHCL continued its growth momentum with 12 signings taking the portfolio to 390+ hotels and opened 6 new hotelsin the quarter. Maintaining its leadership, Taj continues to be an icon in the global hospitality landscape with the brand being recently ranked by Brand Finance-UK as the Worlds Strongest Hotel Brand 2025 for the fourth time and Indias Strongest Brand across sectors for the fifth time. Ankur Dalwani, executive vice president and chief financial officer, IHCL said, On the back of strong domestic demand, IHCL Standalone reported a revenue of Rs 1,099 crore, an increase of 13% over the previous year, clocking an EBITDA margin of 38.0% and a 17% growth in PAT at Rs 245 crore. IHCL Consolidated continues to maintain a healthy balance sheet with a gross cash balance of Rs 3,073 crore as on 30th June 2025.