Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen steadies on inflation data after previous plunge

Yen steadies on inflation data after previous plunge

Image
Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The yen bounced to 148.7 in early trade as investors digested June inflation, which eased to 3.3% but stayed above the BoJs 2% target for the 39th month, keeping rate hike bets alive. Japans trade surplus narrowed with exports falling again, while fresh 25% US tariffs from August 1 add pressure. Meanwhile, the US dollar slipped to 98.1 yet remains on track for a second straight weekly gain. All eyes now turn to Japans Upper House election on July 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices trade lower; pharma shares under pressure

ACME Solar inks BESPA with NHPC for 275 MW/550 MWh battery storage projects

Indian Hotels gains after Q1 PAT climbs 19% YoY to Rs 296 cr

Reliance Retail acquires Kelvinator

Alok Inds net loss narrows to Rs 172 crore in Q1 FY26

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story