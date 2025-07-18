Yen steadies on inflation data after previous plunge

The yen bounced to 148.7 in early trade as investors digested June inflation, which eased to 3.3% but stayed above the BoJs 2% target for the 39th month, keeping rate hike bets alive. Japans trade surplus narrowed with exports falling again, while fresh 25% US tariffs from August 1 add pressure. Meanwhile, the US dollar slipped to 98.1 yet remains on track for a second straight weekly gain. All eyes now turn to Japans Upper House election on July 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News