Jagatjit Industries CEO & CFO Anil Vanjani resigns

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Jagatjit Industries announced that Anil Vanjani, the chief executive officer and chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, has resigned from his positions with immediate effect.

According to a regulatory filing, Vanjani tendered his resignation via email on 9 July 2025. The company's management has accepted the resignation, and he has ceased to serve as CEO and CFO, both roles designated as key managerial personnel (KMP), effective immediately.

Jagatjit Industries (JIL) is a prominent player in the premium drinks segment. The company operates one of the largest integrated distilleries for manufacturing potable alcohol in Asia. In India, it was the first to establish in-house capabilities for producing both molasses and non-molasses-based potable alcohol using fully automated distillation plants. The company manufactures and markets a diverse portfolio of products, including alcoholic beverages, malt, malt extract, nutritious planned foods, milk powder, ghee, and other dairy products. The company also produces malted milk foods as part of its product range.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 6.82 crore in Q4 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 1.96 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 11.4% YoY to Rs 115.35 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

The scrip jumped 7.91% to Rs 174 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

