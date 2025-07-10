Volumes jump at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Campus Activewear Ltd saw volume of 106.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.80 lakh shares

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 July 2025.

Campus Activewear Ltd saw volume of 106.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.80% to Rs.286.40. Volumes stood at 4 lakh shares in the last session.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd registered volume of 127.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.94% to Rs.283.82. Volumes stood at 27.97 lakh shares in the last session. UTI Asset Management Company Ltd notched up volume of 25.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.78% to Rs.1,395.00. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session. Home First Finance Company India Ltd witnessed volume of 18.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.58 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.17% to Rs.1,379.30. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.