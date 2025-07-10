Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, UTI Asset Management Company Ltd, Home First Finance Company India Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 July 2025.

Campus Activewear Ltd saw volume of 106.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.80% to Rs.286.40. Volumes stood at 4 lakh shares in the last session.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd registered volume of 127.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.28 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.94% to Rs.283.82. Volumes stood at 27.97 lakh shares in the last session.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd notched up volume of 25.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.78% to Rs.1,395.00. Volumes stood at 1.21 lakh shares in the last session.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd witnessed volume of 18.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.58 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.17% to Rs.1,379.30. Volumes stood at 1.24 lakh shares in the last session.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd registered volume of 229.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 52.55 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.96% to Rs.430.10. Volumes stood at 39.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

