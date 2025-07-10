Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Explosives announces increase in value of purchase order

Premier Explosives announces increase in value of purchase order

Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Premier Explosives announced about th amendment of purchase order received from an International entity, for the manufacture and supply of Defence Products ie., an increase in the total value from USD 762,860.08 (i.e. Rs. 6.62 crore) to USD 21,33,750 (ie., Rs. 18.29 crore), to be delivered within a period of 6 months.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

