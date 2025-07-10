Premier Explosives announces increase in value of purchase order

Premier Explosives announced about th amendment of purchase order received from an International entity, for the manufacture and supply of Defence Products ie., an increase in the total value from USD 762,860.08 (i.e. Rs. 6.62 crore) to USD 21,33,750 (ie., Rs. 18.29 crore), to be delivered within a period of 6 months.

