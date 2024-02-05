Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Pakka Ltd, IFGL Refractories Ltd, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd and SBC Exports Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 February 2024.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 17.09% to Rs 305 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 64325 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3464 shares in the past one month.

Pakka Ltd tumbled 13.69% to Rs 297.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFGL Refractories Ltd crashed 12.93% to Rs 701.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27681 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4102 shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd pared 10.99% to Rs 126. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

SBC Exports Ltd fell 9.99% to Rs 24.14. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

