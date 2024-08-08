Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 28.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 28.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.14% to Rs 61.44 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals declined 28.74% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.14% to Rs 61.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales61.4460.15 2 OPM %16.6814.35 -PBDT11.4710.48 9 PBT10.4010.09 3 NP5.337.48 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty mildly negative in pre-open; RBI's rate cut decision in spotlight

RBI MPC 2024 LIVE updates: Monetary Policy Committee set to announce decision on repo rate today

Olympics 2024: Algerians rally behind gold as Khelif advances to final

Thousands rally in solidarity with minorities amid UK anti-immigrant riots

Hunter Biden hired by Romanian to 'influence' US agencies: Prosecutors

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story