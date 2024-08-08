United Van Der Horst standalone net profit declines 67.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 5.70 croreNet profit of United Van Der Horst declined 67.92% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.705.62 1 OPM %26.3233.10 -PBDT0.881.26 -30 PBT0.260.80 -68 NP0.170.53 -68
