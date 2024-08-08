United Van Der Horst standalone net profit declines 67.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 5.70 crore

Net profit of United Van Der Horst declined 67.92% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 5.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.705.6226.3233.100.881.260.260.800.170.53

