Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jai Corp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 23.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jai Corp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 23.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.64% to Rs 122.74 crore

Net profit of Jai Corp reported to Rs 23.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 39.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.64% to Rs 122.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 52.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.09% to Rs 463.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 594.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales122.74124.79 -2 463.06594.33 -22 OPM %12.889.09 -10.297.33 - PBDT32.7419.15 71 84.1468.48 23 PBT29.8615.97 87 71.9255.60 29 NP23.42-39.14 LP 52.53-13.60 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Jai Corp consolidated net profit rises 43.51% in the December 2023 quarter

Jai Corp Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Industrials shares rise

Gujarat Containers standalone net profit rises 9.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Time Technoplast spurts after getting nod for manufacturing hydrogen cylinder from PESO

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

Muller &amp; Phipps (India) consolidated net profit rises 233.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story