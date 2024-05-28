Jai Corp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 23.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.64% to Rs 122.74 crore

Net profit of Jai Corp reported to Rs 23.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 39.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.64% to Rs 122.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 124.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 52.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.09% to Rs 463.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 594.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

122.74124.79463.06594.3312.889.0910.297.3332.7419.1584.1468.4829.8615.9771.9255.6023.42-39.1452.53-13.60

