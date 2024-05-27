Jain Marmo Industries standalone net profit rises 3400.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.94% to Rs 1.04 crore

Net profit of Jain Marmo Industries rose 3400.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.94% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

1.040.681.581.3349.0411.7611.39-9.020.490.040.120.290.470.020.040.150.350.010.070.11

