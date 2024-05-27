Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jain Marmo Industries standalone net profit rises 3400.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Jain Marmo Industries standalone net profit rises 3400.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 52.94% to Rs 1.04 crore

Net profit of Jain Marmo Industries rose 3400.00% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.94% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.36% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 1.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.040.68 53 1.581.33 19 OPM %49.0411.76 -11.39-9.02 - PBDT0.490.04 1125 0.120.29 -59 PBT0.470.02 2250 0.040.15 -73 NP0.350.01 3400 0.070.11 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Jain Marmo Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sensex, Nifty at new peak; consumer durables rises for 11th day

Barometers turn rangebound, consumer durables in demand

Benchmarks trade with minor cuts; consumer durables advance

Indices reverse gains; FMCG shares advance

RVNL emerges as L-1 bidder for 187 cr metro project

India's Forex Reserves Hit All-Time High Of $648.7 Billion

Infra Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Melmont Constructions Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

United Polyfab Gujarat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story