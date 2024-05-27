Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Polyfab Gujarat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

United Polyfab Gujarat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 20.31% to Rs 216.10 crore

Net loss of United Polyfab Gujarat reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.31% to Rs 216.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 179.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.62% to Rs 6.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.21% to Rs 908.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 652.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales216.10179.62 20 908.48652.60 39 OPM %3.693.76 -3.454.38 - PBDT5.954.78 24 25.1220.69 21 PBT2.751.60 72 12.328.06 53 NP-0.130.97 PL 6.615.48 21

