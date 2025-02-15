Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jaipan Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales rise 33.39% to Rs 7.91 crore

Net profit of Jaipan Industries reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 33.39% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales7.915.93 33 OPM %2.02-3.04 -PBDT0.09-0.25 LP PBT0.05-0.36 LP NP0.05-0.36 LP

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

