Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Capital Goods index falling 223.53 points or 0.34% at 64605.78 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 2.98%), Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (down 2.43%),Praj Industries Ltd (down 1.66%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 1.62%),Thermax Ltd (down 1.55%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.35%), AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.19%), Schaeffler India Ltd (down 0.71%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.65%), and Timken India Ltd (down 0.53%).

On the other hand, Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 5.25%), Polycab India Ltd (up 4.82%), and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.62%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1081.66 or 2.41% at 46040.14.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 497.88 points or 3.58% at 14387.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 553.65 points or 2.53% at 22438.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 1663.01 points or 2.31% at 73742.06.

On BSE,2358 shares were trading in green, 1385 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

