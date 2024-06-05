NDA leaders meet to discuss government formation after 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Senior leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are set to meet today in Delhi to discuss the formation of a new government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the 2024 Lok Sabha election results. This follows a Union Cabinet meeting at Modi's residence that recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha. Key BJP leaders such as Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and Rajnath Singh attended the cabinet meeting.

NDA allies including Nitish Kumar from JD(U) and Chirag Paswan from LJP (Ramvilas) are participating, with the JD(U) affirming its full support for the NDA. Nitish Kumar arrived in Delhi to hand over a letter of support to Modi. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu also left for Delhi to attend the NDA meeting after lauding his party's success in Andhra Pradesh.

Parallelly, the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, including Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is meeting in the evening to strategize post-election moves. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge announced the meeting to discuss outcomes and future steps.

In the elections, Narendra Modi won from Varanasi, while prominent BJP leaders like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh secured their seats. However, high-profile losses include Smriti Irani from Amethi and Arjun Munda from Khunti. The Samajwadi Party made significant gains in Uttar Pradesh, capturing 37 out of 80 constituencies, with the BJP winning 33.

In Bihar, the BJP and JD(U) each won 12 seats, with Congress winning three and LJP (Ramvilas) five. BJP dominated Delhi, winning all seven seats. The Congress secured seven seats in Punjab, while in Haryana, both Congress and BJP won five seats each.

In Jammu and Kashmir, BJP and National Conference claimed two seats each, while an Independent candidate won one. BJP maintained dominance in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, securing all parliamentary seats in these states. Gujarat saw BJP winning 25 out of 26 seats.

In Maharashtra, BJP won nine seats, with Congress gaining 13 seats. In Kerala, Congress performed remarkably, leading in 18 out of 20 seats while BJP won in Thrissur for the first time. In Karnataka, BJP won 17 seats with Congress taking nine.

Prominent winners include Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad and Rae Bareli, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna, and Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri. The results reflect a complex political landscape with significant wins and losses across several states, guiding the upcoming government formation and strategic planning by both the NDA and I.N.D.I.A. blocs.

