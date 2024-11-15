Jaiprakash Associates reports consolidated net loss of Rs 293.00 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.53% to Rs 1373.67 crore

Net Loss of Jaiprakash Associates reported to Rs 293.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 245.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 27.53% to Rs 1373.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1895.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1373.671895.512.874.74-129.03-116.06-213.78-212.14-293.00-245.92

