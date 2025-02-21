Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 14.09, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 30.42% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% drop in NIFTY and a 19.86% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 14.09, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 22814. The Sensex is at 75373.53, down 0.48%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has slipped around 13.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31769.65, down 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 214.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 274.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.11 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News