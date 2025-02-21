Jindal Steel & Power Ltd spurts 0.18%, gains for fifth straight session

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 880.85, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.4% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% jump in NIFTY and a 7% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 880.85, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 22810.7. The Sensex is at 75366.78, down 0.49%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has slipped around 1.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8523, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 884.75, up 0.68% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 12.4% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% jump in NIFTY and a 7% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 18.7 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

