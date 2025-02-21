NMDC Ltd spurts 0.79%, up for five straight sessions

NMDC Ltd is quoting at Rs 67.65, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.09% in last one year as compared to a 2.67% gain in NIFTY and a 7% gain in the Nifty Metal.

NMDC Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 67.65, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 22810.7. The Sensex is at 75366.78, down 0.49%. NMDC Ltd has added around 2.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which NMDC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8523, up 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 135.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 199.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 67.65, up 0.86% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 8.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

