Great Eastern Shipping Company delivers Supramax dry bulk carrier "Jag Rishi"

Great Eastern Shipping Company (G E Shipping) delivered its 2011 built Supramax dry bulk carrier Jag Rishi to the buyers. The vessel was contracted for sale in January 2025.

Excluding Jag Rishi, company's current fleet stands at 38 vessels, comprising 26 tankers (5 Crude carriers, 17 Product carriers, 4 LPG carriers) and 12 dry bulk carriers (2 Capesize, 8 Kamsarmax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.04 Mn dwt.

