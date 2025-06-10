Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd spurts 2.26%, rises for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 18.13, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.63% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% slide in NIFTY and a 10.05% slide in the Nifty Energy.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.13, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has gained around 27.32% in last one month.