Adani Power Ltd up for five straight sessions

Adani Power Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 602.95, up 7.08% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. Adani Power Ltd has added around 10.32% in last one month.