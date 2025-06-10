Tata Motors Ltd soars 1.94%, gains for fifth straight session

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 731.75, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.87% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.57% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Tata Motors Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 731.75, up 1.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 25136.5. The Sensex is at 82493.19, up 0.06%. Tata Motors Ltd has risen around 1.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23777.15, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 119 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 136.83 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 734.75, up 1.9% on the day. Tata Motors Ltd is down 25.87% in last one year as compared to a 8.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.57% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.