Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 34.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 49.63% to Rs 7478.07 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital rose 34.31% to Rs 1051.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 783.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.63% to Rs 7478.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4997.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.33% to Rs 3664.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3150.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.78% to Rs 28312.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18174.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.