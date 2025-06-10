Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 34.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Tata Capital consolidated net profit rises 34.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 49.63% to Rs 7478.07 crore

Net profit of Tata Capital rose 34.31% to Rs 1051.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 783.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 49.63% to Rs 7478.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4997.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.33% to Rs 3664.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3150.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 55.78% to Rs 28312.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18174.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7478.074997.77 50 28312.7418174.82 56 OPM %72.3075.13 -71.6378.26 - PBDT1477.491085.46 36 5308.584679.53 13 PBT1368.501010.87 35 4918.564392.03 12 NP1051.70783.05 34 3664.663150.21 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nu Vista standalone net profit rises 116.16% in the March 2025 quarter

RateGain partners with Caribbean airline LIAT (2020) for providing airfare pricing intelligence software

P N Gadgil Jewellers jumps over 9% in three days

Finance Minister chairs review meeting of National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited

National Highways Authority of India releases first ever Asset Monetization Strategy for Road Sector

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story