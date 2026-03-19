Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd up for third consecutive session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 16.15, up 7.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.31% in last one year as compared to a 0.34% jump in NIFTY and a 8.98% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 16.15, up 7.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.13% on the day, quoting at 23270.2. The Sensex is at 75060.42, down 2.14%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has gained around 10.16% in last one month.