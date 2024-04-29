Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 588.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.78% to Rs 1514.83 crore

Net profit of Jaiprakash Power Ventures reported to Rs 588.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 43.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.78% to Rs 1514.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1379.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1744.01% to Rs 1021.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 6762.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5786.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

