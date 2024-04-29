Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Galactico Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 96.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Galactico Corporate Services consolidated net profit declines 96.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 64.01% to Rs 6.00 crore

Net profit of Galactico Corporate Services declined 96.04% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 64.01% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.85% to Rs 2.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.25% to Rs 22.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.0016.67 -64 22.6334.42 -34 OPM %7.5055.31 -11.3636.26 - PBDT0.689.48 -93 3.8813.34 -71 PBT0.459.25 -95 2.9212.36 -76 NP0.297.33 -96 2.069.74 -79

