Galactico Corporate Services standalone net profit declines 52.83% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.80 crore

Net profit of Galactico Corporate Services declined 52.83% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.57% to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.80% to Rs 2.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

0.801.202.263.1335.0052.5026.1141.850.480.711.872.170.410.621.511.800.250.531.071.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News