Quest Softech India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 2800.00% to Rs 0.87 crore

Net Loss of Quest Softech India reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2800.00% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3300.00% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.870.03 2800 1.020.03 3300 OPM %-11.49-900.00 --157.84-1300.00 - PBDT-0.19-0.27 30 -2.08-0.35 -494 PBT-0.25-0.27 7 -2.17-0.35 -520 NP-0.18-0.28 36 -2.10-0.36 -483

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

