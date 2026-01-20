Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 10.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 10.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 3.28% to Rs 3314.94 crore

Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank rose 10.01% to Rs 581.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 528.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.28% to Rs 3314.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3209.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income3314.943209.67 3 OPM %70.8868.97 -PBDT807.20758.46 6 PBT807.20758.46 6 NP581.49528.60 10

