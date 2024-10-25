Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 44.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.99% to Rs 3123.65 crore

Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank rose 44.04% to Rs 552.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 383.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.99% to Rs 3123.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2764.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

