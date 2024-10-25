Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank consolidated net profit rises 44.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:54 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 12.99% to Rs 3123.65 crore

Net profit of Jammu and Kashmir Bank rose 44.04% to Rs 552.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 383.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 12.99% to Rs 3123.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2764.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income3123.652764.44 13 OPM %68.6264.48 -PBDT756.82545.20 39 PBT756.82545.20 39 NP552.78383.77 44

