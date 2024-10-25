Alankit consolidated net profit rises 51.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.55% to Rs 64.35 crore

Net profit of Alankit rose 51.44% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 48.55% to Rs 64.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 43.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.64.3543.328.4110.668.316.496.154.583.152.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News