Poonawalla Fincorp reports consolidated net loss of Rs 471.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:54 PM IST
Sales rise 33.88% to Rs 988.87 crore

Net loss of Poonawalla Fincorp reported to Rs 471.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 860.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.88% to Rs 988.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 738.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales988.87738.65 34 OPM %-27.3771.98 -PBDT-614.65322.81 PL PBT-630.45308.07 PL NP-471.04860.17 PL

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

