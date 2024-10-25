Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 10.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.27% to Rs 123.53 crore

Net profit of Chembond Chemicals declined 10.17% to Rs 13.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.27% to Rs 123.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 112.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.123.53112.0210.2512.9617.7323.3615.8721.8913.8715.44

