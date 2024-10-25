Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 10.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.27% to Rs 123.53 croreNet profit of Chembond Chemicals declined 10.17% to Rs 13.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.27% to Rs 123.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 112.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales123.53112.02 10 OPM %10.2512.96 -PBDT17.7323.36 -24 PBT15.8721.89 -28 NP13.8715.44 -10
