IDBI Bank consolidated net profit rises 34.32% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of IDBI Bank rose 34.32% to Rs 1860.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1385.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 23.30% to Rs 7445.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6038.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7445.016038.3562.6571.842469.872396.952469.872396.951860.801385.40

