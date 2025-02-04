Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jana Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 645.27 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jana Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 645.27 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net loss of Jana Capital reported to Rs 645.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 227.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 274.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0274.98 -100 OPM %092.52 -PBDT-645.27227.11 PL PBT-645.27227.11 PL NP-645.27227.11 PL

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

