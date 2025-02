Shriram Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 18.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.35% to Rs 516.59 crore

Net profit of Shriram Housing Finance rose 18.22% to Rs 72.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 61.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 33.35% to Rs 516.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 387.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.516.59387.4067.5273.14103.0587.1094.6781.9872.7361.52

