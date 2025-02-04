Rattanindia Ent declines on posting dismal Q3 numbers

Rattanindia Enterprises shed 3.05% to Rs 53.35 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 170.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as against net profit of Rs 187.35 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,921.49 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, up 2.2% as compared with Rs 1,880.17 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 191.60 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with pre-tax profit of Rs 212.93 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses spiked 26.73% YoY to Rs 2,113.41 crore during the December 2024 quarter. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 50.33 crore (up 61.31% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 38.75 crore (up 18.32% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, retail-e-commerce business revenue was Rs 1,866.07 crore (up 14.76% YoY) and EV (e-motorcycles) revenue was Rs 52.68 crore (up 89.02% YoY) in the quarter ended December 2024.

Meanwhile, the company announced that it has acquired a 100% stake in Cocoblu Quick Commerce, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises (REL). The cost of the acquisition stood at Rs 1,00,000 for 10,000 equity shares, valued at Rs 10 each.

RattanIndia Power is a private power generation company with an installed capacity of 2,700 MW thermal power plants at Amravati and Nashik (1,350 MW at each location) in Maharashtra, India, with investments of Rs 18,615 crore. The power plants are spread over an area of 2,400 acres.

