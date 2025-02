The Phosphate Company standalone net profit rises 131.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.06% to Rs 53.71 crore

Net profit of The Phosphate Company rose 131.53% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 27.06% to Rs 53.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 42.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

