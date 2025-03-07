Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jana Small Finance Bank allots 9,416 equity shares under ESOP

Jana Small Finance Bank allots 9,416 equity shares under ESOP

Image
Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Jana Small Finance Bank has allotted 9,416 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each have been allotted on 06 March 2025 pursuant to the exercise of options granted to the employees of the Bank under the ESOP scheme 2017 and ESOP scheme 2018.

With the said allotment, the paid-up equity shares of the Bank shall stand increased from 105047108 shares of Rs. 10 each to 105056523 shares of Rs. 10 each.

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

