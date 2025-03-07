Omaxe Group bags contract to modernize six bus terminals in UP

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has awarded the contract to modernize six key Bus Terminals in the State - Ghaziabad, Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Ayodhya and Lucknow (Amausi) under PPP model to BeTogether, a new brand from Omaxe Group. These projects aim to enhance public transport infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh while integrating state-of-the-art commercial spaces.

With a total investment of around Rs 2700 crore, these projects are expected to generate over Rs 4,700 crore in revenue. The total saleable area across the projects is 45.59 lakh sqft and the combined built-up area for the six projects stands at 70.80 lakh sqft.

