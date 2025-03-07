Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Omaxe Group bags contract to modernize six bus terminals in UP

Omaxe Group bags contract to modernize six bus terminals in UP

Image
Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has awarded the contract to modernize six key Bus Terminals in the State - Ghaziabad, Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Ayodhya and Lucknow (Amausi) under PPP model to BeTogether, a new brand from Omaxe Group. These projects aim to enhance public transport infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh while integrating state-of-the-art commercial spaces.

With a total investment of around Rs 2700 crore, these projects are expected to generate over Rs 4,700 crore in revenue. The total saleable area across the projects is 45.59 lakh sqft and the combined built-up area for the six projects stands at 70.80 lakh sqft.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

J.Kumar Infra gains on bagging Rs 121-cr LoA from MRVC

Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Plunge Amid Mixed Economic Data; Semiconductor Stocks Hit Hard

Board of Great Eastern Shipping Company approves liquidation of Great Eastern Services

Rites jumps on bagging Rs 28-cr LoA from South Central Railway

Nifty jumps above 22,600; oil & gas shares rally for 4th day

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story