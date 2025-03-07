Shaily Engg jumps 20% in six days

Shaily Engineering Plastics rallied 3.29% to Rs 1,763.05, extending gains for the sixth consecutive trading session.

Shares of Shaily Engineering Plastics surged 19.5% in six trading sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 1,475.30 on 27 February 2025.

The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 1792.20 today. The counter has soared 29.79% from its 52-week low of Rs 451.15, which was hit on 14 March 2024.

On the BSE, 3,150 shares have been traded so far, compared with average daily volumes of 2,189 shares in the past two weeks.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past month, rising 8.07% as against Sensex's 4.4% drop.

The scrip had outperformed the market in the past three months, jumping 34.32% as against an 8.9% decrease in Sensex.

The counter had also outperformed the market in the past year, soaring 239.05% as against Sensex's 0.42% rise.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 68.787. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), placed at 1,525.98, 1,359.28, and 1,116.33, respectively. These levels will act as crucial support zones in the near term.

Shaily Engineering Plastics is engaged in the manufacture and sale of customized components made up of plastic and other materials.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 73.6% to Rs 25.20 crore on a 24.7% jump in net sales to Rs 197.58 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

