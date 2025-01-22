Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Palm Jewels Ltd, Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd, Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd and Deccan Health Care Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 January 2025.

Palm Jewels Ltd, Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd, Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd and Deccan Health Care Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 January 2025.

Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd soared 17.61% to Rs 431 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10818 shares in the past one month.

Palm Jewels Ltd surged 15.09% to Rs 40.88. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65787 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd spiked 11.97% to Rs 150.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22884 shares in the past one month.

Chemcrux Enterprises Ltd exploded 11.64% to Rs 181.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 35901 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10921 shares in the past one month.

Deccan Health Care Ltd added 5.28% to Rs 28.89. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55064 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32219 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News