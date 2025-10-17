Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 22.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 22.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 11.90% to Rs 1304.78 crore

Net profit of Jana Small Finance Bank declined 22.47% to Rs 74.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 96.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 11.90% to Rs 1304.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1166.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1304.781166.05 12 OPM %39.3841.59 -PBDT74.9988.38 -15 PBT74.9988.38 -15 NP74.9996.72 -22

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

