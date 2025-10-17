Jana Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 22.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.90% to Rs 1304.78 crore

Net profit of Jana Small Finance Bank declined 22.47% to Rs 74.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 96.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 11.90% to Rs 1304.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1166.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1304.781166.0539.3841.5974.9988.3874.9988.3874.9996.72

