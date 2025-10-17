Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 21.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 17.66% to Rs 2807.97 crore

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 21.19% to Rs 573.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 473.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 17.66% to Rs 2807.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2386.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2807.972386.5363.3062.47743.01636.41743.01636.41573.96473.60

