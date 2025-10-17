AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 1.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.36% to Rs 4511.28 crore

Net profit of AU Small Finance Bank declined 1.81% to Rs 560.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 571.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 15.36% to Rs 4511.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3910.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4511.283910.6152.8352.60728.89758.78728.89758.78560.87571.21

