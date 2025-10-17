Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit declines 25.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.53% to Rs 111.66 crore

Net profit of Ambar Protein Industries declined 25.65% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.53% to Rs 111.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.111.6688.952.254.762.243.891.903.572.002.69

